ETF vs. Index Fund: The Difference and Which to Use

Understanding the difference between an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, and an index fund becomes much easier once the two concepts…

Understanding the difference between an exchange-traded fund, or ETF, and an index fund becomes much easier once the two concepts are separated.

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An index is simply a rules-based benchmark that determines which securities are included, how much weight each receives and when the portfolio is rebalanced. Those securities can include stocks, bonds, commodity futures and even cryptocurrencies.

For example, the S&P 500 is an index of large-cap U.S. companies selected based on factors such as size, liquidity and earnings consistency, with final additions and deletions approved by a committee. In general, investors cannot invest directly in an index because it is a mathematical construct.

A fund, by contrast, is an investment vehicle that owns a portfolio of securities. An index fund is simply a fund that seeks to track the performance of a benchmark, either by replicating its holdings in full or via sampling a representative subset.

For retail investors, index-based strategies can be accessed via mutual funds, which are open-ended pooled investment vehicles, and ETFs, whose shares trade throughout the day like stocks on exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

“For example, the Vanguard 500 Index Fund is available in both ETF (ticker: VOO) and mutual fund (VFIAX) form,” says Rodney Comegys, chief investment officer of Vanguard Capital Management and head of global equity at Vanguard. “Both offer exposure to the same index, have low costs and operate under the same regulatory structure.”

The key takeaway is that an index fund can be structured as either a mutual fund or an ETF, but not every ETF is an index fund. Many ETFs are actively managed, using research, quantitative models or manager discretion instead of tracking a benchmark.

For passive investors, the decision is more about whether they want an index-tracking strategy delivered through a mutual fund or ETF structure, where differences in trading, pricing, tax efficiency and transparency become most important.

So, at the end of the day, the question comes down to the difference between index mutual funds and index ETFs. Here’s a look at some of their key differences:

— Trading mechanics.

— Premiums and discounts.

— Tax efficiency.

— Portfolio transparency.

Trading Mechanics

Both index mutual funds and index ETFs are open-ended investment funds, meaning the number of units outstanding can expand or contract as investors add or withdraw money.

For mutual funds, those investor subscriptions and redemptions occur directly at the fund’s net asset value, or NAV, which is calculated by taking the total value of the fund’s assets, subtracting its liabilities and dividing by the number of units outstanding.

A mutual fund NAV is calculated once each trading day after the market closes. Investors can submit buy or sell orders throughout the day, but every order is executed at that single end-of-day NAV. As a result, mutual funds do not support intraday trading or limit orders.

ETFs work differently. Although they are also open-ended funds with a continuously calculated NAV, investors buy and sell ETF shares on a stock exchange rather than directly with the fund. Buyers transact at the ask price, sellers transact at the bid price. The difference between the two is known as the spread.

“Investors who value the flexibility to trade in real time with a variety of order types might prefer ETFs, while investors who prefer the simplicity of buying and selling shares only at the daily closing NAV might prefer a mutual fund,” says Comegys.

For most mutual fund investors, placing an order is straightforward because the only decision is how much money or how many shares to buy or redeem. ETFs, by contrast, trade like individual stocks. Investors can use different order types, including market orders, limit orders and stop orders, giving them greater control over execution, but also more room for error. The bid-ask spread is therefore important to monitor. ETF issuers typically publish the 30-day median bid-ask spread on each fund’s webpage. All else equal, narrower spreads reduce trading costs, while wider spreads increase them. Investors should factor this into the total cost of ownership for an ETF.

Finally, many ETFs also support listed options. These options allow more advanced investors to buy or sell calls and puts to hedge an existing position, speculate on future price movements or generate additional income through buy-write strategies. However, options trading can introduce extra risk.

“ETFs make it easy to react to every market headline, which is a feature until it becomes a liability, whereas an index mutual fund encourages patience,” argues Michael Ashley Schulman, partner at Cerity Partners. “An overlooked point is that convenience has a cost even when the expense ratio is the same; the easier it is to tap buy or sell, the more temptation creeps in.”

Premiums and Discounts

Investors buy and redeem mutual fund shares directly with the fund company at NAV, which is calculated once each trading day after the market closes. Because every investor transacts at that single NAV, there is no separate market price and therefore no possibility of trading at a premium or discount.

Because ETFs trade throughout the day, their market price can differ from their NAV. When the market price is above NAV, the ETF is said to trade at a premium. When it is below NAV, it trades at a discount. ETF issuers publish historical premium and discount data on their fund pages for investors to monitor.

In practice, however, premiums and discounts for most ETFs tend to remain small. The reason these pricing differences typically stay limited is the ETF mechanism, which allows specialized institutional participants called authorized participants to arbitrage away meaningful price discrepancies.

“While ETF shares trade throughout the day at market-determined prices, the creation and redemption process helps keep an ETF’s market price closely aligned with the value of its underlying holdings,” explains Carole Okigbo, global head of ETF capital markets and broker and index relations at Vanguard.

For example, if selling pressure becomes large enough that an ETF’s shares begin trading at a discount to NAV, an authorized participant can step in and arbitrage the difference.

The authorized participant buys the ETF shares on the stock exchange, exchanges a large block of them, called a creation unit, with the ETF sponsor for the underlying basket of securities, and then sells those securities at their full market value to earn a low-risk profit.

The buying pressure lifts the ETF’s market price, while redeeming shares reduces their supply, helping eliminate the discount and bring the ETF’s market price back toward its NAV.

The reverse occurs when strong investor demand pushes an ETF to trade at a premium to its NAV. In that case, an authorized participant purchases the underlying basket of securities, delivers it to the ETF sponsor and receives a creation unit of newly created ETF shares.

Those new ETFs shares are then sold on exchanges, increasing the ETF’s supply in circulation and helping bring its market price back down toward its NAV.

Tax Efficiency

In a mutual fund, when investors sell shares, the fund manager must raise cash to meet those redemptions. If there is not enough cash on hand, the manager may need to sell appreciated securities. Those realized capital gains accumulate and are typically passed through to all remaining shareholders as taxable capital gains distributions in December, even if they did not sell any fund shares themselves.

ETFs largely avoid this problem. Because transactions are completed “in kind” rather than by selling securities for cash, the ETF generally avoids realizing taxable capital gains inside the fund. As a result, ETFs have historically distributed far fewer capital gains than comparable mutual funds.

That said, index mutual funds remain substantially more tax-efficient than actively managed mutual funds. This is because their holdings generally change only when the underlying benchmark is rebalanced or reconstituted. For example, VFIAX has an annual portfolio turnover rate of just 2.4%.

Active mutual fund managers frequently buy and sell securities in an effort to outperform their benchmark, realizing gains whenever profitable positions are sold. Higher portfolio turnover generally increases the likelihood of year-end taxable capital gains distributions.

This is one reason many investors prefer actively managed ETFs, where the ETF creation and redemption mechanism can help offset some of the tax consequences associated with higher portfolio turnover.

Portfolio Transparency

The final major difference investors should consider is portfolio transparency. Mutual funds generally disclose their portfolio holdings to the public on a quarterly basis through filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports may also include management commentary discussing notable contributors and detractors to performance, although such discussion is not always provided.

ETFs offer a much higher level of transparency. Most index ETFs publish their complete portfolio every trading day, allowing investors to see the exact basket of securities and their respective weights. Daily disclosure supports the ETF creation and redemption process, helping authorized participants accurately value the underlying portfolio and keep the ETF’s market price closely aligned with its NAV.

“With ETFs, real-time holdings are disseminated to allow investors to know exactly what they own, when they own it and how it fits into a broader portfolio,” says Matthew Bartolini, managing director and global head of research strategists at State Street Investment Management.

For ETF investors, that transparency provides several practical benefits. It makes it easier to monitor portfolio concentration, sector exposures, country allocations and individual holdings without waiting for quarterly filings. It also allows investors to identify style drift, verify that a fund continues to follow its stated strategy and better understand how it fits within an overall portfolio.

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ETF vs. Index Fund: The Difference and Which to Use originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/15/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.