Equity Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $26.4…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $26.4 million.

The Wichita, Kansas-based bank said it had earnings of $1.27 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.41 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $115.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $81.9 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQBK

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