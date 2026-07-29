Equinix: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Equinix Inc. (EQIX) on Wednesday reported a key measure of…

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — Equinix Inc. (EQIX) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Redwood City, California, said it had funds from operations of $1.17 billion, or $11.78 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $11.25 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $479 million, or $4.83 per share.

The data center operator, based in Redwood City, California, posted revenue of $2.63 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.59 billion.

Equinix expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $42.69 to $43.29 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.21 billion to $10.29 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQIX

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