DT Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $112 million. The Detroit-based…

DETROIT (AP) — DETROIT (AP) — DT Midstream Inc. (DTM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $112 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had net income of $1.09 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

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