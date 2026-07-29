Does Medicare Cover the RSV Vaccine?

RSV, short for respiratory syncytial virus, is a common respiratory infection that causes mild, cold-like symptoms in most people. While…

RSV, short for respiratory syncytial virus, is a common respiratory infection that causes mild, cold-like symptoms in most people. While the virus usually clears up in about a week, certain groups are at higher risk of developing severe complications.

There are currently three RSV vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration to help protect people against the virus: Arexvy by GlaxoSmithKline, Abrysvo by Pfizer and mResvia by Moderna.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends vaccination for both seniors 75 and older and higher-risk populations, particularly those ages 50 to 74 with qualifying risk factors.

“Due to RSV, around 6,000 to 10,000 older adults die annually. Older persons also often have chronic conditions — such as COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), asthma and heart disease — which may worsen with severe RSV,” says Dr. Roopa Anmolsingh, a geriatrician at the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Geriatric Medicine in Ohio.

Given how serious the illness can be in certain populations, it’s important to make sure people are protected from getting RSV and have access to the vaccine through their insurance.

Here’s what you need to know about Medicare coverage of the RSV vaccine.

[READ: How Adults Can Get Free or Low-Cost Vaccines]

Medicare Coverage

As a result of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Medicare Part D and Medicare Advantage plans with prescription drug coverage must cover the RSV vaccine with no out-of-pocket costs.

Part of Medicare Examples of Vaccines It Covers Notes Part B Flu, pneumonia, hepatitis B and COVID-19 Covers specific preventive vaccines as well as vaccines to treat exposure to a disease Part D Shingles, RSV, Tdap Covers all commercially available vaccines to prevent illness that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommends, except those covered by Part B Medicare Advantage (Part C) Most vaccines and immunizations Covers ACIP-recommended Part D vaccines with a $0 out-of-pocket cost in-network

Source: CMS.gov

Any vaccine administration fee at the time of service is reimbursable through Medicare. If, when you go to get the vaccine you are told otherwise, you should call 1-800-MEDICARE for assistance.

Note: The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services recently announced that Part D subsidies would be ending in 2027. This change impacts your monthly premium, but it should not affect RSV vaccine coverage, which is mandated under the IRA.

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, find out where you can receive the vaccine within the plan’s network before you make your appointment.

[Does Medicare Cover the Shingles Vaccine? Costs, Coverage and What Part D Pays in 2026]

Avoiding Transmission

Like many viruses, RSV is transmitted through the air and can survive on surfaces for several hours. In addition to vaccination, you can lower your risk of contracting the virus by avoiding contact with those who are sick, washing your hands frequently and being aware of what you touch while you are out in public.

[Read: Vaccination in Nursing Homes]

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Does Medicare Cover the RSV Vaccine? originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 07/30/26: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.