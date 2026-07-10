Delta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.6 billion. The…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.6 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $2.44 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.56 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.51 per share.

The airline posted revenue of $19.76 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.67 billion, which did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Delta expects its per-share earnings to range from $2 to $2.50.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.50 to $7.50 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DAL

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