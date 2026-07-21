D.R. Horton: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $904.9…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $904.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.20.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 17 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.99 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $9.23 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.18 billion.

D.R. Horton expects full-year revenue in the range of $32.5 billion to $33 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DHI

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