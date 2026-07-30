CSW Industrials: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSW) on Thursday reported profit of $49.8 million in its fiscal…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — CSW Industrials Inc. (CSW) on Thursday reported profit of $49.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of $3.04. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.84 per share.

The industrial products and coatings maker posted revenue of $350.7 million in the period.

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