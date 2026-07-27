Costamare: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Monday reported earnings of $83.9 million in its second quarter.…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Costamare Inc. (CMRE) on Monday reported earnings of $83.9 million in its second quarter.

The company said it had net income of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 62 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $209.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $204.7 million.

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