Corning: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — Corning Inc. (GLW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $559 million. The…

CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — CORNING, N.Y. (AP) — Corning Inc. (GLW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $559 million.

The Corning, New York-based company said it had profit of 64 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 76 cents per share.

The specialty glass maker posted revenue of $4.51 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.74 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.6 billion.

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