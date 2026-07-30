Columbus McKinnon: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $88.7 million…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $88.7 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $2.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, came to 61 cents per share.

The maker of materials handling products and systems posted revenue of $531.5 million in the period.

Columbus McKinnon expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.09 billion to $2.15 billion.

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