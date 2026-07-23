Columbia Banking: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $208…

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Columbia Banking System Inc. (COLB) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $208 million.

The Tacoma, Washington-based bank said it had earnings of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 76 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $898 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $677 million, which missed Street forecasts.

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