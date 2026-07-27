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Coca-Cola FEMSA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 27, 2026, 9:32 AM

MEXICO CITY (AP) — MEXICO CITY (AP) — Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB (KOF) on Monday reported earnings of $357.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Mexico City-based company said it had net income of $1.70.

The bottling company posted revenue of $4.39 billion in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KOF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KOF

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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