Civeo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Civeo Corp. (CVEO) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The provider of remote-site workforce housing posted revenue of $180 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170.9 million.

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