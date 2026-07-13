Citi ThankYou Mastercard Loses JetBlue as a Transfer Partner

While some issuers require you to pay an annual fee to access their collection of transfer partners, Citi gives cardholders…

While some issuers require you to pay an annual fee to access their collection of transfer partners, Citi gives cardholders with no-annual-fee cards a limited selection. However, effective Sept. 20, 2026, Citi ThankYou Mastercard holders will lose JetBlue as a transfer partner.

What We Know About the Changes

The Citi ThankYou Mastercard will lose the ability to transfer points to JetBlue effective Sept. 20, 2026. While the change only affects the Citi ThankYou Mastercard, this could be a sign that other cards may lose the ability to transfer in the future.

Affected customers can continue transferring points at a ratio of 700 JetBlue TrueBlue points for every 1,000 Citi ThankYou Points through Sept. 19, 2026.

If you have another Citi ThankYou Points card, you will still be able transfer points to JetBlue after this date. Start by transferring points from your Citi ThankYou Mastercard to an eligible card. Then, transfer points from that card to JetBlue. You’ll get the most value from your points if you transfer them to a card with a 1:1 transfer ratio rather than to a no-annual-fee card with a 1:0.7 ratio.

[Read: Best Credit Cards]

Which No-Annual-Fee Citi Cards Have Transfer Partners?

Citi offers several no-annual-fee credit cards that earn Citi ThankYou Points. Some are advertised as cash back credit cards, but they all earn ThankYou Points that can be redeemed for cash, travel and gift cards — along with the ability to transfer points to a limited number of airline and hotel partners.

Citi cards with no annual fee that allow you to transfer points:

— Citi ThankYou Preferred

— Citi Strata? Card

— Citi Double Cash® Card

— Citi Custom Cash® Card

— Citi ThankYou Mastercard

— AT&T Universal Rewards World

— AT&T Universal Savings and Rewards

— AT&T Universal Rewards

— AT & T Points Plus® Card from Citi

— AT&T Access Cardmembers

You can still apply to some of the best Citi credit cards, but others are legacy accounts that are only available to existing cardholders.

Alternative Card to Consider

If you want to earn Citi ThankYou Points but don’t want to pay an annual fee, consider the Citi Double Cash® Card. It earns an unlimited two points — one point for every dollar you spend and another point as you pay off your balance. It also earns five points per dollar when booking travel through Citi. New customers can earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

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Citi ThankYou Mastercard Loses JetBlue as a Transfer Partner originally appeared on usnews.com