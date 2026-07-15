Cintas: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $511 million. The Cincinnati-based…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Cintas Corp. (CTAS) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $511 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $1.26 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.29 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.24 per share.

The uniform rental company posted revenue of $2.91 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2 billion, or $4.91 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.26 billion.

Cintas expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.36 to $5.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $12.1 billion to $12.25 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTAS

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