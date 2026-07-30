Cinemark: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $139.4 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $139.4 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.19 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.02 per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

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