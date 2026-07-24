Central Pacific Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $20.8 million.…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Central Pacific Financial Inc. (CPF) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $20.8 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of 80 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The operator of Central Pacific Bank posted revenue of $93.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $77.5 million, also surpassing Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPF

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