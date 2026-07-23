Cass: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported net income of $10.6…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) on Thursday reported net income of $10.6 million in its second quarter.

The St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 81 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were 71 cents per share.

The invoice and payment management company posted revenue of $49.9 million in the period.

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