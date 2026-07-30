Carpenter: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $162.4 million. On…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carpenter Technology Corp. (CRS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $162.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had profit of $3.23.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.03 per share.

The maker of stainless steels and special alloys posted revenue of $851 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $847.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $529.8 million, or $10.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.12 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRS

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