Brunswick: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $109.8 million.…

METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — METTAWA, Ill. (AP) — Brunswick Corp. (BC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $109.8 million.

The Mettawa, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.68 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, were $1.56 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The boat and sporting goods company posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

Brunswick expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.35 to $4.75 per share.

Brunswick shares have climbed slightly more than 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 31% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BC

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