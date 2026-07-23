Boston Beer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $51.6 million. The Boston-based…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Boston Beer Co. (SAM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $51.6 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of $4.96 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $3.65 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.77 per share.

The brewer posted revenue of $607.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $568.3 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $571.9 million.

Boston Beer expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $10.50 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SAM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SAM

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