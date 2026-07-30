BGC Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $72.5…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $72.5 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 35 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $845.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $845.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, BGC Group said it expects revenue in the range of $775 million to $835 million.

BGC Group shares have climbed 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 22% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BGC

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.