Bassett: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of…

BASSETT, Va. (AP) — BASSETT, Va. (AP) — Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (BSET) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bassett, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 24 cents.

The furniture seller posted revenue of $83.8 million in the period.

Bassett shares have risen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $18.93, a rise of 22% in the last 12 months.

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