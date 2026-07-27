Bank of Hawaii: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $63.8 million. The…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $63.8 million.

The bank, based in Honolulu, said it had earnings of $1.47 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $269.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $196.9 million, which missed Street forecasts.

Bank of Hawaii shares have increased 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 28% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOH

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