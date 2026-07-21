Bank First Corporation: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $24.7 million.…

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — Bank First Corporation (BFC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $24.7 million.

The bank, based in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, said it had earnings of $2.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.45 per share.

The company posted revenue of $85.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $65 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Bank First Corporation shares have increased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $145.60, a rise of 15% in the last 12 months.

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