Aware: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Aware Inc. (AWRE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.6 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents.
The biometrics software provider posted revenue of $3.3 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.13. A year ago, they were trading at $2.33.
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