ASML: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of…

DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — DR VELDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — ASML Holding NV (ASML) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.39 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Dr Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of $8.81.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.98 per share.

The equipment supplier to semiconductor makers posted revenue of $10.84 billion in the period.

ASML shares have risen 66% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASML at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASML

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.