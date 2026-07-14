AngioDynamics: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in…

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Latham, New York-based company said it had a loss of 27 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and amortization costs, were 7 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $86.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $36.7 million, or 88 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $320.2 million.

AngioDynamics expects full-year results to range from a loss of 29 cents per share to a loss of 24 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $336 million to $341 million.

AngioDynamics shares have declined 0.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 37% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ANGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ANGO

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