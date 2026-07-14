America’s Car-Mart: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.6 million…

ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — ROGERS, Ark. (AP) — America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $29.6 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Rogers, Arkansas-based company said it had a loss of $3.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The auto retailer posted revenue of $302.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $139.1 million, or $16.79 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

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