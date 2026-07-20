AMC Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Monday reported a loss of $11.4…

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) on Monday reported a loss of $11.4 million in its second quarter.

The Leawood, Kansas-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The movie theater operator posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.51 billion.

The company’s shares closed at $1.94. A year ago, they were trading at $3.54.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMC

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