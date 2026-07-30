Amazon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $62.65 billion. The Seattle-based…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $62.65 billion.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of $5.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.88 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.83 per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $200.61 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.11 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Amazon said it expects revenue in the range of $197 billion to $202 billion.

Amazon shares have climbed slightly more than 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed almost 9%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $236.13, a climb of roughly 3% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMZN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMZN

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