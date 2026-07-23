Amalgamated Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $34.8 million.
On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.10 per share.
The bank posted revenue of $129.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $98.4 million.
Amalgamated Financial shares have risen 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 43% in the last 12 months.
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