Amalgamated Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $34.8…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $34.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.15. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.10 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $129.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $98.4 million.

Amalgamated Financial shares have risen 47% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 43% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMAL

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.