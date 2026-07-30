Agco: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $77.2 million. On…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Agco Corp. (AGCO) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $77.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $1.08. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.43 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.54 per share.

The farm equipment maker posted revenue of $2.61 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.73 billion.

Agco expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.50 to $5.75 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.1 billion to $10.2 billion.

Agco shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen almost 8% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AGCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AGCO

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