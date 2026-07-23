ACNB: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $15.2 million.…

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — GETTYSBURG, Pa. (AP) — ACNB Corp. (ACNB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $15.2 million.

The bank, based in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.49 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The bank posted revenue of $52.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $42.8 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42.1 million.

ACNB shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 41% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACNB

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