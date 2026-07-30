Acadian Asset Management: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $27.3 million. The…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Acadian Asset Management Inc. (AAMI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $27.3 million.

The Boston-based company said it had net income of 76 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.33 per share.

The asset manager posted revenue of $185.1 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $183.2 million.

Acadian Asset Management shares have increased 72% since the beginning of the year. The stock has more than doubled in the last 12 months.

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