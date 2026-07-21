AAR: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of…

WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — WOOD DALE, Ill. (AP) — AAR Corp. (AIR) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $50.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wood Dale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.53 per share.

The airplane maintenance company posted revenue of $928 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $187.7 million, or $4.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.31 billion.

AAR shares have increased 72% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $142.43, a rise of 77% in the last 12 months.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIR

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