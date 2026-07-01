1st Source: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — 1st Source Corp. (SRCE) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $47.5 million.

The bank, based in South Bend, Indiana, said it had break-even earnings on a per-share basis.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.71 per share.

The holding company for 1st Source Bank posted revenue of $156.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $118.2 million, also topping Street forecasts.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SRCE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SRCE

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