Yirendai: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Thursday reported a loss of $71.5 million in its first…

BEIJING (AP) — BEIJING (AP) — Yirendai Ltd. (YRD) on Thursday reported a loss of $71.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Beijing-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents.

The online consumer finance marketplace posted revenue of $132.7 million in the period.

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