Worthington Steel: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Steel (WS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.7 million in…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Steel (WS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $48.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 98 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 74 cents per share.

The steel processing company posted revenue of $929.2 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.3 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $3.44 billion.

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