Worthington Enterprises: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) on Tuesday reported profit of $48.1 million in…

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (WOR) on Tuesday reported profit of $48.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 97 cents.

The metal manufacturer posted revenue of $371.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $156.1 million, or $3.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.38 billion.

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