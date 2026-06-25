Winnebago: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $14.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 66 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The recreational vehicle maker posted revenue of $698.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $776.9 million.

Winnebago expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.65 to $2 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.75 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WGO

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