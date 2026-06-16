Why Independent Living is the Best Place to Pursue Hobbies

For many active older adults, transitioning to an independent living community helps them overcome isolation and rediscover the joy of…

For many active older adults, transitioning to an independent living community helps them overcome isolation and rediscover the joy of lifelong hobbies, which now go far beyond board games.

Virginia Olson, a 77-year-old resident of Friendship Village of Bloomington independent living, traveled internationally twice in May with a friend from her community. When she’s home, she’s painting with watercolors and critiquing her friends’ paintings in class. After the finishing touches are painted, their art work is hung in public areas for everyone to see.

Since Olson’s meals are provided in her choice of four community restaurants, she cooks as a hobby for entertaining her family and new friends.

“One of my new things that’s kind of fun is (cooking) Udon noodles or rice,” she says.

She slices peppers, green onions, mushrooms, spinach and meat to prep before having company over.

“You have people, you have your wine and you have your appetizers,” says Olson. “When it’s time to cook, I put it all together in just these few minutes.”

Other active adults in her community are reallocating their free time to indoor skydiving, equine therapy and performing in their own improv comedy troupe. Her current life is full and far different than it was after she lost her husband from cancer. At the time, she recalls her grandchildren pointing out that her loneliness was causing her to talk to herself.

Now, in her independent living community, she has friends so close she sees someone she knows every time she goes into the hallway, and her hobbies keep her active, healthy and engaged with her community. Independent living makes those hobbies possible, freeing up her time and providing her with convenient resources to pursue them.

[READ: When to Move to Independent Living: A 2026 Guide to Readiness and Costs]

How Do Independent Living Communities Help Seniors Find New Hobbies?

The average American spends 14 hours weekly on household activities such as lawn care, cleaning, cooking and interior repairs, according to U.S. Department of Labor data. In independent living, these chores can be partially or completely taken care of as part of the community’s services. This newfound extra time leaves time for hobbies, from making pottery to flying airplanes from a community runway.

Here’s how moving into an independent living community frees up additional hours in your day:

— Independent living communities near shopping and quality medical care reduce travel time.

— Lawns, gardens and most indoor and outdoor maintenance are taken care of by the community, relieving residents of home upkeep responsibilities.

— Some communities offer on-site medical care, especially preventative check-ups, vaccinations and even routine dental services.

Barrier to pursuing hobbies Aging in place Independent living community Home maintenance and yardwork 10 to 15 hours per week; physically demanding Often 100% covered by community staff Meal preparation and groceries Daily chore; requires driving and cleanup Flexible, chef-prepared dining options available Transportation to classes Requires driving, navigating traffic or rideshares On-site scheduling or community shuttle service Access to hobby spaces Requires traveling to community centers or studios Dedicated on-site studios, workshops and gardens

[Read: What Is Life Like in an Independent Living Community?]

Learning the Lingo: Independent Living Vs. Active Adult Communities

Independent living is best for people who don’t need significant help with daily activities. Depending on the part of the country you live in, you may find communities that are labeled as “55-plus active adult communities” or “independent living.” These options will have similar activities and hobby opportunities.

Home maintenance is generally included with either title. Laundry service, housekeeping and meals are likely to be found in independent living but not active adult communities, says Caroline Clapp, a senior principal with The National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care, a nonprofit that collects data on senior housing in Annapolis, Maryland.

To decide whether an active adult community or independent living community is the right place for you, ask what kinds of hobby clubs and facilities are available and what services, like laundry and meals, are available.

[READ: Pros and Cons of 55 and Over Communities for Active Adults]

The Social Advantage: Finding Your Built-In Hobby Community

Virginia Olson attends theatre performances in downtown Minneapolis with friends she met in watercolor critique class. Other residents are taught to perform improv by a local theatre troupe.

Communities are also built by volunteering to help each other. Olson gets tables fixed at the woodworking shop at Friendship Village, which is run by a hobby group of residents and frequently repairs residents’ wooden furniture items.

To find built-in hobbies, Josie Fritsch, lifestyle director with Friendship Village in Bloomington, Minnesota, recommends:

1. Start by thinking about what hobbies you did when you had time and what you’ve always said you would do if time permitted.

2. Review activity calendars that are in newsletters or posted on the group Facebook pages.

3. Discuss physical limitations you may have with the activities or lifestyle director in order for them to offer adaptations. For instance, Olson goes to chair fitness classes because of past surgeries.

4. Try a new hobby once or twice before committing. Attend special events in your community where you can sample a few different activities.

5. Don’t assume you can’t do an activity you’re interested in. For instance, gardening beds may be available at different heights, and Fritsch says they have volunteers who can help others with gardening as needed.

Professional Amenities and Dedicated Spaces for Hobbies

Having hobby spaces nearby means that you won’t have to spend all day driving in order to participate in a few regular hobbies.

Some examples of community spaces you may find in independent living and active adult communities include:

— Art studios, including photography darkrooms and pottery wheels

— Woodworking workshops

— Pools and onsite fitness or dance studios

— Large meeting spaces

— Elevated garden beds at different heights to accommodate different physical ability levels

— Podcast studios

— Performance spaces

— Pool tables, ping pong and pickleball courts

— Music rooms with instruments

— Dog parks

— Airplane runways

Health Benefits of Hobbies in Independent Living

In addition to the joy and novelty of hobbies in independent living, having hobbies has been shown to have significant health benefits, including positive impacts on:

— Depression. For instance, an analysis of studies across 16 countries showed that adults 65 and over who had hobbies had fewer depressive symptoms and higher levels of self-reported health, happiness and life satisfaction.

— Brain health. Volunteering just two to four hours per week reduces cognitive decline due to aging by 15 to 20 percent, according to a study by the University of Texas Austin and University of Massachusetts Boston.

— Bone and joint health. Physically, continuing to be active by choosing activities such as yoga and tai chi can improve balance and stability, which are significant factors in preventing falls.

“Seniors have accomplished incredible feats in their lives. We encourage them to remember these achievements and use them to help themselves integrate into the community,” Fritsch says.

Residents use their skills to teach others about technology, edit newsletters and fix broken tables and chairs for other residents. Helping each other also builds friendships and reduces loneliness.

What to Look For: Assessing a Community’s Hobby Programming During a Tour

Ask about the hobbies you already have and the ability to create new ones. You may have a long retirement and could get bored if options are limited.

Start with these questions and ask a few of a resident ambassador:

— Where are the activities located and is transportation provided?

— Is there a cost associated with the hobby?

— Are the numbers limited as to how many people can do a certain class or hobby?

— What hobbies happen in multi-purpose rooms?

— What fitness options are available?

— What rooms and equipment do you have for specific hobbies?

— How often do new hobby groups develop?

— How are budgets for programming allocated?

— Are programming decisions resident led?

— What community partnerships are included for nearby activities?

Bottom Line

Transitioning to an independent living community offers older adults a way to overcome isolation and can make pursuing hobbies even easier. By eliminating the heavy burden of daily chores and home maintenance, these communities free up valuable time and provide dedicated, professional spaces to explore meaningful activities.

Whether residents decide to rediscover lifelong passions or try entirely new interests, staying active with hobbies has mental, physical and social health benefits.

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Why Independent Living is the Best Place to Pursue Hobbies originally appeared on usnews.com