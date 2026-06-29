NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2222 1.2063 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2222 1.2063 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 144.00 142.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8360 2.8250 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4527 3.4437 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.55 16.40 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.42 89.48 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1643 1.1411 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 454.25 454.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0100 3.9900 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 2.9875 3.0175 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.30 322.00 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1700 11.1600 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2500 7.3525

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7194 0.7443

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.0705 6.1415

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7117 0.7043

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.