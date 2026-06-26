NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2222 1.2222 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2222 1.2222 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 144.00 144.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8198 2.8360 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.4366 3.4527 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.50 16.55 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.46 89.42 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0574 1.1643 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 454.25 454.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9400 4.0100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.0775 2.9875 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.30 316.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 10.9800 11.1700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.2425 7.2500

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7194 0.7194

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9430 6.0705

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7089 0.7117

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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