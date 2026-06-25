NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2222 1.2222 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2222 1.2222 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 141.50 144.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.7373 2.8198 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3576 3.4366 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.30 16.50 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.48 90.46 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1300 1.0574 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 454.25 454.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9300 3.9400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.2700 3.0775 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.30 316.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0700 10.9800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.1800 7.2425

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7194 0.7194

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.1410 5.9430

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7343 0.7089

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.