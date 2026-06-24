NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday Tue Wed Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2222 1.2222 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2222 1.2222 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 139.00 141.50 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.7424 2.7373 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3662 3.3576 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.85 16.30 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.72 90.48 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1189 1.1300 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 435.63 454.25

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 3.9400 3.9300 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.2875 3.2700 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.30 316.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.0500 11.0700 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.4775 7.1800

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7194 0.7194

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3565 6.1410

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7429 0.7343

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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