Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 23, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2222
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 139.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.7779 2.7424
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3283 3.3662
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 0.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 16.85
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.90 89.72
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1126 1.1189
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 435.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 3.9400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 3.2875
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 316.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 11.0500
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 7.4775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.7194

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3745 6.3565

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.7429

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 Closed 82.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up