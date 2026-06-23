NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday Mon Tue Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2222 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Tuesday

Mon Tue

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. Closed 1.2222 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. Closed 139.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.7779 2.7424 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3283 3.3662 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen Closed 0.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt Closed 16.85 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.90 89.72 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1126 1.1189 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt Closed 435.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu Closed 3.9400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. Closed 3.2875 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% Closed 316.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu Closed 11.0500 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. Closed 7.4775

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. Closed n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. Closed 0.7194

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.3745 6.3565

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb Closed 0.7429

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 Closed 82.000

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