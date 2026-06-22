NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2329 1.2222 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday

Fri Mon

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2329 1.2222 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 145.75 145.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8245 2.8215 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3779 3.3729 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.85 17.00 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.98 90.52 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1182 1.0879 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 435.63 435.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0100 4.0100 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.3150 3.3825 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.70 316.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1700 11.1300 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7300 7.5800

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7670 0.7194

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4815 6.3745

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7517 0.7524

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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