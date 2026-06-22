NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday Fri Mon Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2329 1.2222 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2329
|1.2222
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|145.75
|145.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.8245
|2.8215
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.3779
|3.3729
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.4950
|0.4950
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|16.85
|17.00
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.98
|90.52
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1182
|1.0879
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|435.63
|435.63
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.0100
|4.0100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.3150
|3.3825
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|316.70
|316.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.1700
|11.1300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.7300
|7.5800
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7670
|0.7194
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.4815
|6.3745
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7517
|0.7524
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|82.000
|82.000
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