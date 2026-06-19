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Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

June 19, 2026, 4:48 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2329 1.2222
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 145.75 145.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.8245 2.8215
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.3779 3.3729
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4950 0.4950
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 16.85 17.00
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.98 90.52
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1182 1.0879
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 435.63 435.63

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.0100 4.0100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.3150 3.3825
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 316.70 316.30
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.1700 11.1300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.7300 7.5800

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7670 0.7194

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.4815 6.3745

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7517 0.7524

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 82.000 82.000

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